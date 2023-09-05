Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel sports delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia

September 5, 2023 at 9:12 am

Logo of 2023 World Weightlifting Championships, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [wikipedia]

An Israeli sports delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to participate in the world weightlifting competition, Israeli media reported.

“For the first time, an Israeli delegation of weightlifters will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the World Weightlifting Championships (WWC) which began on Sunday,” Israel24 said.

the Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that Saudi-hosted WWC 2023 will qualify Israel to reserve a ticket for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Three Israeli weightlifters will compete in three weight classes in the competition.

According to Kan, Israeli athletes are also expected to compete in Qatar in December.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor Qatar has diplomatic relations with Israel.

“It is really a great honour for us to have this opportunity. Ultimately, it’s a victory over politics,” Israeli Weightlifter David Litvinov told Kan.

Israeli Weightlifting Federation CEO Pavel Kolosovsky also stressed the importance of the event, saying: “It is a very important day for us and we also intend to make history during the competition.”

The US administration has exerted efforts in recent months to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

READ: Iran weightlifter banned for life after shaking hands with Israel athlete

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in IsraelMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia

Trending