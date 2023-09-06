Middle East Monitor
Libya: Interior Minister vows to enforce law despite challenges

September 6, 2023 at 1:04 pm

Group of people burn tires and block roads to protest Libya’s Foreign Minister’s meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Tajura town of Tripoli, Libya on August 27, 2023 [Hazem Turkia – Anadolu Agency]

Libya’s Interior Minister-designate, Imad Trabelsi, said on Tuesday that the ministry’s focus is on ensuring the security of the capital, Tripoli, as the decision-making centre, Russia Today has reported on its Arabic language news website.

“When the capital is secured, the state can issue decisions without pressure from any party, grouping or tribe,” said Trabelsi. “We are in contact with the security and military authorities in the eastern and southern regions.”

He pointed out that the state has succeeded in handling legal cases that had accumulated since 2012, and referred them to the Public Prosecutor. Some security agencies have even handed over wanted members from among their ranks. “The security situation in Libya is exceptional,” concluded the minister, “and it is difficult to enforce the law overnight.”

