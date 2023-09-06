PA delegation visits Saudi Arabia to discuss normalisation with Israel

Senior Palestinian Authority officials arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the probable normalisation deal with Israel, Haaretz has reported.

The PA delegation is headed by the secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh. It will hold meetings with senior Saudi officials as talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel, mediated by the United States, remain ongoing.

Haaretz reported sources as saying that the PA delegation is to request an up-to-date picture on the normalisation talks.

In exchange for normalising ties, Middle East Eye reported sources as saying that Saudi Arabia wants security guarantees from the US, help to develop a civilian nuclear programme and fewer restrictions on US arms sales.

While the Palestinian issue is not thought to be central to the agreement, the sources said, a component of the deal would include possible benefits for the Palestinians.

READ: PA pledges not to hinder Israeli normalisation with Saudi Arabia