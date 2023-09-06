Palestine: factions call for revolution in response to Israeli assault on women

The national and Islamic Palestinian Factions called on Tuesday for a revolution in response to Israeli assaults on Palestinian women. The factions’ Follow-up Committee condemned in particular the use of attack dogs by female soldiers to force Palestinian women to strip naked in Hebron.

The statement by the factions also condemned the “brutal attack by the occupation forces on a Palestinian woman at Bab Hatta”, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The occupation has crossed all red lines by doing this, and has not left any sanctity without violating it,” said the factions. “The Israeli occupation humiliated the sanctity of the human being by targeting the honour of free Palestinian women.”

Calling on the free people of the world, human rights institutions and all international bodies to take action to protect the Palestinians from the “fascist” Israeli aggression on land and sanctities, the factions added that, “Israeli war criminals should be prosecuted for their crimes before international courts.”

They stressed that, “The field executions, the invasions and the destruction that the occupation leaves behind in all our cities and camps will not terrorise our people and will not dissuade them from resisting the occupation until it is defeated.” The factions saluted the “resistance heroes who bravely defended Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm on Tuesday morning.”

On Monday, Israeli rights group B’Tselem revealed that “two armed, Israeli female soldiers on patrol, having an attack dog, forced five Palestinian women from a family in Hebron, each one separately, to remove all of their clothes and walk around naked in front of them.” The women said that the two female soldiers threatened to unleash the dog at them if they did not obey the order.

