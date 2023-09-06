Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Russia climber feared dead in northern Pakistan

September 6, 2023 at 8:32 pm

Russian mountaineers Dmitry Grigoriev (L) and Dmitry Golovchenko (R) pose for pictures ahead of the awarding ceremony of the Piolets d’Or prize in Grenoble, eastern France, on November 8, 2017 [JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP via Getty Images]

A Russian climber is feared to have died while attempting to ascend a peak in northern Pakistan, the country’s official mountaineering organisation said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dmitry Golovchenko, who was attempting a “high-difficult” route on Gasherbrum IV with his countryman, Sergey Nilov, is feared to have suffered a fatal fall, said Karrar Haidri, Secretary-General of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Nilov, however, returned safely to the base camp before Pakistan army helicopters rescued and shifted him to a military hospital in Skardu.

Golovchenko was attempting a new route on Gasherbrum IV in the Karakoram.

A search mission, which was halted due to bad weather, will resume on Thursday to find Golovchenko, Haidri told Anadolu.

The two had won Piolet d’Or, which is considered Alpine climbing’s biggest award.

READ: Pakistan cable car rescue hero hails courage of survivors

 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsPakistanRussia

Trending