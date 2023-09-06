Russia climber feared dead in northern Pakistan

A Russian climber is feared to have died while attempting to ascend a peak in northern Pakistan, the country’s official mountaineering organisation said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dmitry Golovchenko, who was attempting a “high-difficult” route on Gasherbrum IV with his countryman, Sergey Nilov, is feared to have suffered a fatal fall, said Karrar Haidri, Secretary-General of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Nilov, however, returned safely to the base camp before Pakistan army helicopters rescued and shifted him to a military hospital in Skardu.

Golovchenko was attempting a new route on Gasherbrum IV in the Karakoram.

A search mission, which was halted due to bad weather, will resume on Thursday to find Golovchenko, Haidri told Anadolu.

The two had won Piolet d’Or, which is considered Alpine climbing’s biggest award.

