UN urges Israel authorities to investigate forced-strip of 5 Palestinian women

September 6, 2023 at 7:26 pm

UN Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq speaks during a press conference in New York on March 25, 2014 [Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

The UN called for an investigation, Wednesday, into the forced striping of five Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers in the Occupied West Bank city of Hebron during a raid on an apartment building, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We would stand against any form of collective punishment,” UN deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, told reporters. 

This reported incident needs to be looked at, investigated thoroughly

Palestinian groups condemned Israeli female soldiers forcing five Palestinian women to undress and threaten them with trained dogs in Hebron.

They protested the “unacceptable” violence of Israeli soldiers against Palestinian women and demanded that the “guilty soldiers” be punished.

