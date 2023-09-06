UN urges Israel authorities to investigate forced-strip of 5 Palestinian women

The UN called for an investigation, Wednesday, into the forced striping of five Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers in the Occupied West Bank city of Hebron during a raid on an apartment building, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We would stand against any form of collective punishment,” UN deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, told reporters.

This reported incident needs to be looked at, investigated thoroughly

READ: Israel soldiers threatened to set dogs on Palestinian women to force them to strip naked

Palestinian groups condemned Israeli female soldiers forcing five Palestinian women to undress and threaten them with trained dogs in Hebron.

They protested the “unacceptable” violence of Israeli soldiers against Palestinian women and demanded that the “guilty soldiers” be punished.

Resistance: Israel will pay for assaulting Palestine women in Hebron