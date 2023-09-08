Qatar Charity lays foundation for residential city project in northern Syria

Qatar Charity announced, on Thursday, that it will build a residential city with services, utilities and infrastructure in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Under the coordination of the Gaziantep Governor’s office, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, and Anil Alkal, the deputy Governor of Gaziantep, signed an agreement to establish the city of Al Karama in northern Syria, said the Qatar Charity.

The Al Karama city will be located in the Al-Bab district of northern Syria and will “consist of 1,680 housing units for the benefit of 8,500 displaced people in northern Syria,” added the Charity.

The project is set to be built on an area of 500,000 square meters (5.38 million square feet), 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) north of the centre of Al-Bab district.

Turkiye cleared the Al-Bab district centre of the Daesh terror group six years ago.

READ: US lawmakers visit north-west Syria to highlight humanitarian catastrophe