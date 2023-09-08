Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Three female bikers arrested for performing stunts on Dubai roads

September 8, 2023 at 8:13 pm

Emirati policemen patrol in an especially modified Lamborghini Aventador on 16 April 2013 in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]

Three women in Dubai have been arrested for driving their motorbikes recklessly on the Emirate’s roads, the local media outlet, The National, reports.

According to the report, Major-General Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai’s traffic police, said the arrests were made after a video of the women performing the stunts went viral online.

“One of them tampered with the number plate of her bike by bending it, thinking this would help her evade being identified and held accountable,” he said.

“Our officers made the arrest after the video showed the three women doing dangerous moves like standing on the motorbike, one-wheel driving or driving without using the handlebars,” said Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui.

“According to UAE traffic law, it would cost nearly Dh50,000 ($14,000) to retrieve an impounded vehicle,” said Maj. Gen Saif Al Mazroui.

Members of the public are urged to report reckless traffic behaviour by calling 901 or through the Force’s smart application.

READ: Dubai Airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in Middle EastNewsUAE

Trending