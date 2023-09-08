Three female bikers arrested for performing stunts on Dubai roads

Three women in Dubai have been arrested for driving their motorbikes recklessly on the Emirate’s roads, the local media outlet, The National, reports.

According to the report, Major-General Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai’s traffic police, said the arrests were made after a video of the women performing the stunts went viral online.

“One of them tampered with the number plate of her bike by bending it, thinking this would help her evade being identified and held accountable,” he said.

#شرطة دبي تضبط فتيات يقدن دراجاتهن النارية بتهور بهدف الاستعراض. التفاصيل:https://t.co/cyFytuLYSQ pic.twitter.com/hQUJcWmfAP — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 8, 2023

“Our officers made the arrest after the video showed the three women doing dangerous moves like standing on the motorbike, one-wheel driving or driving without using the handlebars,” said Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui.

“According to UAE traffic law, it would cost nearly Dh50,000 ($14,000) to retrieve an impounded vehicle,” said Maj. Gen Saif Al Mazroui.

Members of the public are urged to report reckless traffic behaviour by calling 901 or through the Force’s smart application.

READ: Dubai Airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half