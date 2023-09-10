2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local medics, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated two Palestinians in Al-Arroub refugee camp near Hebron city.

Clashes erupted in the camp between angry Palestinians and Israeli forces following the funeral procession for a teen killed by Israeli fire a day earlier, witnesses said.

A 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli army fire at the entrance of the refugee camp on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces deployed snipers around the cemetery where the teen was buried.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, the Health Ministry said. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest toll since 2005, according to Israeli figures.