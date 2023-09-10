40 killed in airstrike on Sudan market

At least 40 people were killed in an airstrike on a marketplace in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, according to an activist group, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Emergency Room group said the attack targeted an open market in Mayo neighborhood in South Khartoum.

It was not yet clear who was behind the airstrike.

The attack came amid heavy fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital.

READ: Airstrike kills 17 Sudanese civilians in Khartoum

For its part, the RSF accused the army of carrying out an airstrike in Mayo neighborhood.

There was no comment from the military on the accusation.

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the army and the paramilitary group since April, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end violence in the country.