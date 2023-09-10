Qatari emir, Libyan premier stress need to support efforts to end fighting in Sudan

Qatar’s emir and head of the Libyan National Unity Government on Sunday stressed the need to support efforts to end the fighting in Sudan, reports Anadolu Agency.

This came during talks held by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at Lusail Palace in the Qatari capital, Doha, according to the Libyan government

Dbeibeh, heading a high-level delegation, arrived in Doha late Saturday.

The meeting discussed “a number of files of joint cooperation in the fields of electricity, solar energy, infrastructure, transportation and sports.”

The two sides stressed “the need to support efforts to end the fighting in Sudan and preserve its unity and stability,” according to the statement.

On Thursday, the Qatari emir held talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Since the beginning of the fight between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese armed forces on April 15, thousands have been killed and more than 7 million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state, according to UN figures.