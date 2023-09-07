Qatar Emir discusses developments in war-torn Sudan with Sudan Army Chief

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed developments in war-torn Sudan on Thursday with Sudanese de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, according to the Qatari state news agency, QNA.

Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar’s call for warring rivals to stop “the fighting in Sudan” and engage in “dialogue and peaceful ways to overcome differences”, in a meeting in Doha, Anadolu Agency reports.

Al-Burhan hailed Qatar’s support to the Sudanese government and people.

In a previous statement, Al-Burhan told the Doha-based Al Jazeera news station that the Army is working to defeat the rebellion, in reference to the fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.

It is not yet clear the duration of his visit to Qatar or if there were other destinations on Al-Burhan’s schedule.

The visit is Al-Burhan’s third foreign tour after Egypt and South Sudan since the outbreak of the fighting in Sudan in April.

Late Wednesday, Al-Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF and directed authorities to implement the constitutional decree to dissolve it.

Since the beginning of the war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces on 15 April, thousands have been killed and more than 7 million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state, according to UN figures.

