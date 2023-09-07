Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Sudan Al-Burhan in Qatar to discuss Sudan war, bilateral relations

September 7, 2023 at 4:15 pm

A video grab from footage released in the Sudanese army’s Facebook page of Sudan’s Army Chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on August 14, 2023 [Sudanese Army/AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s Army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Thursday headed to Qatar for an official visit to discuss his country’s ongoing crisis and bilateral relations, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ruling Sovereignty Council in Sudan, chaired by Al-Burhan, said he will hold talks with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to discuss “issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan.”

Al-Burhan is accompanied by Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sadiq, and his Intelligence Chief, Ahmad Muffadal.

The statement, however, did not mention the duration of his visit or if there were other destinations on Al-Burhan’s schedule.

The visit is Al-Burhan’s third foreign tour after Egypt and South Sudan since the outbreak of the fighting in Sudan in mid-April.

Late on Wednesday, Al-Burhan issued a decree to dissolve his rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and directed his country’s concerned authorities to implement the constitutional decree to dissolve the RSF.

Since the beginning of the war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces on 15 April, thousands have been killed and more than 7 million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state, according to UN figures.

READ: Kidney patients struggle to get dialysis sessions amidst Sudan war

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in AfricaMiddle EastNewsQatarSudan

Trending