Ronaldo opens Marrakech hotel to aid quake victims

September 11, 2023 at 9:56 am

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warms up ahead of the Arab Club Champions Cup Group C match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab at King Fahd Sports City in Taif, Saudi Arabia on July 28, 2023. [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

Renowned Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened his Hotel Pestana CR7, on the outskirts of Marrakech, to those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco.

Spanish Marca news site said Ronaldo has asked the private company operating his four-star hotel to provide refuge to those in need.

At least 2,122 people were killed and 2,421 others injured when a magnitude-7 earthquake struck Morocco late on Friday, according to the Interior Ministry.

On Saturday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier match between Morocco and Liberia following the earthquake.

“There will be a moment of silence before the start of all the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier matches on Saturday 9 September and Sunday 10 September 2023 to acknowledge and honour the people who lost their lives during the tragedy in Morocco,” a CAF statement said.

