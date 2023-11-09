Hamas's Political Chief in Egypt to discuss situation in Gaza

Hamas’ political leader arrived in Cairo, on Thursday, at the head of a delegation for talks with Egypt’s Intelligence Chief on the current situation in the Gaza Strip as it continues to face intense Israeli attacks, Anadolu Agency reports.

The delegation, led by Ismail Haniyeh, “met with Gen. Abbas Kamel, the chief of the General Egyptian Intelligence Service, and discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip,” said a statement by the Palestinian Resistance group.

Khaled Meshaal, who heads Hamas’s Diaspora office, and Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of its political bureau, are also in the delegation, according to the statement.

The visit marks Ismail Haniyah’s first visit to Egypt since the outbreak of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed, including over 4,000 children, since 7 October, when the conflict began, following a cross-border attack by Hamas that killed over 1,400 people in Israel.

