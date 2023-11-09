Houthis down US spy drone over Yemen waters

Yemen’s Houthi group said yesterday that its forces shot down a US military surveillance drone that was flying over Yemeni territorial waters, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Houthis’ air defences downed a US MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile activities as part of US military support for Israel.

“It was shot down with the appropriate weapon,” he added, reiterating the group’s “legitimate right to defend the country and confront all hostile threats.”

He added that the US’ hostile moves will not deter the group from continuing its military operations in support of the Palestinian people.

According to ABC News, a US official acknowledged the downing of an MQ-9 Reaper drone, saying it was in international airspace near Yemen.

“We can confirm that a .. military MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces,” the official said.

