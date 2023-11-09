Israel: soldiers disrupt vigil protesting against war in Gaza

A vigil staged by Palestinian Israeli citizens today in protest against the continuous Israeli bombardment of Gaza was disrupted by Israeli soldiers, leading to the arrest of several former Knesset members.

According to Wafa news agency, along with the former MK from the leftist Hadash Party Mohammad Barakeh, some who served previously with the Arab Balad Party, including Haneen Zoabi, Sami Abu Shehadeh and Mtanes Shehadeh, were also detained. Local sources reported that Barakeh was arrested while on his way to the vigil in the northern city of Nazareth.

Israel has prohibited any public demonstrations against the Gaza war and has threatened imprisonment for participants. The organisers of today’s vigil had sought permission from the Israeli Supreme Court for assemblies in Umm Al-Fahm and Sakhnin, but their request was denied by judges who cited a lack of state resources to oversee such protests.

The Balad Party said that the arrests demonstrated the state’s “hostile policy” towards the war in Gaza. “The National Democratic Rally [Balad] denounces the brutal and unjustified attack on the vigil organised by the leaders of the Arab community. This attack is a dangerous precedent that contains a clear political message to silence our national, moral and humanitarian voice.”

Barakeh was moved to Beit She’an Police Station, while the other detainees were transferred to the Migdal Haemek Police Station, said Wafa.

Adalah’s General Director, Hassan Jabareen, who provides legal counsel to Barakeh and the other political leaders, commented: “Just yesterday, the Israeli Supreme Court delivered a ruling emphasising that the police have no authority to sweepingly and arbitrarily ban protests by Palestinian citizens in Israel, even during times of war.

“Today, however, we are witnessing a draconian ban by police being implemented on the ground, with the intention of silencing all forms of criticism and suppressing the freedom of expression and assembly of Palestinian citizens and their leaders. These detentions are blatantly illegal, and are clearly aimed at obstructing Palestinian political activity that falls within the confines of the law.”

