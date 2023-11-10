Middle East Monitor
Braverman’s comments undermine basic freedom of expression tenets

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve says Home Secretary Suella Braverman carried out ‘an attack on the independence of the police’ after she made comments criticising Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley for refusing to ban a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

November 10, 2023 at 6:40 pm

Mr Grieve says Ms Braverman’s comments are ‘unacceptable’ in ‘a free and democratic society’ and give the impression that ‘she wishes to control the police decision-making’.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pressure from Tory MPs to sack Suella Braverman following concerns she has breached the ministerial code for not clearing her article with Number 10 before publication. Mr Grieve says: ‘Should the prime minister find this to be true’ ‘She should be sacked because otherwise the prime minister’s authority is shot to pieces.’

