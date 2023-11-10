Braverman’s comments undermine basic freedom of expression tenets

Mr Grieve says Ms Braverman’s comments are ‘unacceptable’ in ‘a free and democratic society’ and give the impression that ‘she wishes to control the police decision-making’.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pressure from Tory MPs to sack Suella Braverman following concerns she has breached the ministerial code for not clearing her article with Number 10 before publication. Mr Grieve says: ‘Should the prime minister find this to be true’ ‘She should be sacked because otherwise the prime minister’s authority is shot to pieces.’

