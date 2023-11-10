Pakistan President speaks to Palestinian counterpart, condemns Israeli 'brutalities'

Pakistani President, Arif Alvi, on Friday made a telephone call to his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, and condemned the Israeli bombing of civilians, including children and women, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement issued by the President’s House, Alvi expressed his sympathies and grief on behalf of the people and the government for the

Atrocities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine for over seven decades

What is happening in Gaza is very painful and the entire Pakistani nation is deeply saddened by the brutalities and reign of terror unleashed by the Israeli security forces, Alvi said.

He added that

Israeli Forces even did not spare schools and hospitals and that their barbaric actions resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, health care workers, journalists and UN staffers

Alvi also assured his Palestinian counterpart that Pakistan will continue to support efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

President Abbas thanked Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian cause and sending humanitarian assistance, the statement said.

Israeli Forces have intensified airstrikes and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege since Hamas’ surprise offensive on 7 October.

At least 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women and 678 elderly people, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to Palestinian authorities.

Since the conflict escalated, nearly 1,600 Israelis have been killed and over 5,400 others injured in Hamas attacks, according to Israeli authorities.

