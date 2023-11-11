Family in home for the displaced bombed in Khan Yunis Sky News correspondent Mark Stone reports on the bombing of a Khan Yunis family home in southern Gaza, citing that the Israeli military reasons for the strike remain unclear. The targeted home belonged to the Nofel family, and provided shelter for displaced civilians from northern Gaza. Stone emphasizes the extensive devastation, with the Palestinian housing ministry estimating that 40,000 homes have been destroyed so far during the Israeli war on Gaza.