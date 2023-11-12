650 patients in danger due to catastrophic situation in Al-Shifa Hospital

The director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip warned on Sunday that lives of about 650 patients are at risk due to the catastrophic situation in the Al-Shifa Hospital, reports Anadolu Agency.

About 650 patients, including 36 children, have their lives in danger, Muhammad Zaqout said at a press conference, calling on Egypt to save their lives.

Zaqout also confirmed the presence of “about 1,500 displaced people in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” warning that “accumulation of garbage and medical waste, lack of water, and power outages threaten everyone’s life.”

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and women. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

