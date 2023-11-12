Middle East Monitor
650 patients in danger due to catastrophic situation in Al-Shifa Hospital

November 12, 2023 at 1:26 pm

People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023 [KHADER AL ZANOUN/AFP via Getty Images]

The director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip warned on Sunday that lives of about 650 patients are at risk due to the catastrophic situation in the Al-Shifa Hospital, reports Anadolu Agency.

About 650 patients, including 36 children, have their lives in danger, Muhammad Zaqout said at a press conference, calling on Egypt to save their lives.

Israeli air strikes lead to massacre by Al-Shifa Hospital – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Zaqout also confirmed the presence of “about 1,500 displaced people in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” warning that “accumulation of garbage and medical waste, lack of water, and power outages threaten everyone’s life.”

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and women. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

