20 patients, 6 babies, die at Gaza hospital amid power outage

The death toll from a power outage at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has risen to 20, including six premature babies, the hospital director said today.

“Six premature babies and nine injured people at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) died today as a result of the power outage,” Mohamed Abu Slima said.

Seven patients in intensive care had lost their lives at the medical facility yesterday, he added.

“They all died as a result of Israel’s refusal to allow fuel for the hospital,” Abu Slima said. “There are still 33 premature babies at the hospital.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed yesterday that his government had offered fuel to the hospital, but the delivery was blocked by Hamas. Claims which have not been verified or substantiated by the occupation authorities.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since 7 October.

The offensive has killed more than 11,100 Palestinians and left a massive trail of destruction across the blockaded territory, according to Palestinian authorities in the enclave.

