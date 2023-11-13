UN human rights office holds moment of silence to honour fallen colleagues in Gaza

The UN human rights office in Geneva observed a moment of silence today in memory of their colleagues who were killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

To honour the fallen colleagues, the UN offices also lowered the flag at the office building.

“Today, in solidarity with the UN family, we lower our flag to half-mast to observe a minute of silence – paying tribute to our UN colleagues who lost their lives on duty in Gaza,” the office said on X.

Today, in solidarity with the @UN family, we lower our 🇺🇳 to half-mast to observe a minute of silence – paying tribute to our UN colleagues who lost their lives on duty in #Gaza.Let us honour & remember their selfless dedication to equality, freedom & justice for all.

“Let us honour and remember their selfless dedication to equality, freedom, and justice for all,” it added.

A photo of the minute’s silence, which included human rights chief Volker Turk along with other officials, was also released.

Similar tributes were paid by the UN workers and officials around the world.

According to the latest information from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as many as 101 UN workers have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since 7 October.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship. The attacks have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 8,000 women and children.

Last week, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, claimed that UN officials were targeted because they too were members of Hamas. A claim which he did not substantiate with any proof, and which has been denied by all those involved in the plight of Palestinians.

