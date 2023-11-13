At least eight pro-Iran fighters killed in fresh US strikes on Syria

The United States had carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria in response to attacks on American Forces, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday, Tass reports.

It is the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria it said were tied to Iran, which supports various armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its Forces in the Middle East.

“US military Forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Austin said in a statement.

According to him, “The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.”

