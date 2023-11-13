Israel sentences Jerusalem child to 12 years in prison

An Israeli court has sentenced a 16-year-old Palestinian girl from Jerusalem to 12 years in prison and fined her 50,000 shekels ($12,900).

According to the Prisoners’ Club, Nufud Hammad, who is from the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, is the youngest prisoner in Israeli jails. She was arrested on 8 December 2021 and charged with stabbing a female settler, causing her minor injuries. She was subjected to harsh and lengthy interrogation and is currently being held in the Damon prison.

Israel has intensified its arrest campaigns against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem since 7 October, arresting more than 400 from the area and over 2,200 Palestinians from the entirety of the West Bank and East Jerusalem during that time.

