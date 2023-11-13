Israel settlers uproot, destroy 70 ancient olive trees in the occupied west Bank

Israeli settlers today uprooted dozens of ancient olive trees in the northern occupied West Bank town of Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, reported Wafa news agency.

According to Anwar Al-Deek, a local Palestinian resident, the group of Israeli settlers uprooted and destroyed 70 ancient olive trees from his 20 dunum (five acre) property.

He noted that this area has seen its agricultural land bulldozed on numerous occasions and has been exposed to repeated attacks by illegal Israeli settlers who have also previously placed a fence around the area with the aim of seizing it.

The olive harvest is the main source of income for thousands of Palestinian households. Illegal Israeli settlers have been responsible for destroying thousands of olive trees in the occupied territories over the years, primarily around harvest season to maximise the damage and effect on the owners.

Olive trees are symbolic of the Palestinian attachment to their land. Drought-resistant, growing in poor soil conditions, and living and bearing fruit for hundreds – even thousands – of years, the trees represent Palestinian resistance and resilience in the face of the brutal Israeli military occupation.

Tensions in the occupied West Bank have escalated significantly since 7 October.

