Israel settlers uproot 400 olive trees in West Bank

Israeli settlers yesterday uprooted some 400 olive trees in the northern occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official responsible for the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that the settlers had uprooted "about 400 three-year-old olive trees in Nablus' western town of Deir Saharaf," adding that the trees belonging to a "Palestinian private property near the Shavei Shomron illegal settlement."

In response , the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the act, stressing that it happened "in an attempt to expand the occupation's settlements." The ministry held the Israeli government "responsible for those crimes."

"Israel's impunity … and the absence of international will to implement United Nations resolutions encourage it to persist in undermining the opportunity to resolve the conflict through peaceful, negotiated political means," the ministry said.

