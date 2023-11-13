Urging diplomatic actions urgent plea displays on EU Commission

Middle East Monitor
In anticipation of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council, today, Monday, 13th of November, the European Commission headquarters became a canvas for pro-Palestinian messages. Laser lights projected messages such as "Ceasefire Now" and "Stop the War on Children" onto the facade of the EU Commission building. The display serves as a poignant plea for urgent diplomatic action and an end to the ongoing war on Gaza.

November 13, 2023 at 9:34 am

