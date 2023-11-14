Israel tries to gain control of western Gaza amid intense resistance

Israeli tanks are trying to advance further into Gaza City on the 39th day of the war, under the cover of warplanes and Quadcopter drones which are opening fire on anyone moving in Gaza City’s streets.

Israeli tank movements are limited to the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, while continuing to try to reach Saraya Square.

Pictures distributed by Al-Qassam Brigades show tanks were metres away from the intersection of Omar Al-Mukhtar Street and Al-Jalaa Street, in what is known as Al-Saraya Junction.

Eyewitnesses also said that occupation tanks crossed Al-Nasr Street, west of Gaza, and walked alongside it from the east, amid violent explosions.

The tanks took control of a narrow strip extending from the west at a depth of one and a half kilometres from Al-Rashid Street to the south, near what is known as the Netzarim Junction, through part of the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital, arriving at Beit Lahia. They bypassed Al-Shati camp and encircled it from the direction of Al-Nasr neighbourhood.

Israel maintains control over the dividing line between Gaza City and the central area on Karama Street, but has been unable to cross Ten Street, near which violent clashes take place from time to time.

Israel asked the residents of western Gaza to leave the city or go east of the Yarmouk Stadium, while continuing to besiege hundreds of Palestinians in parts of Al-Remal neighbourhood.

Fighting is still taking place in the town of Beit Hanoun near the Erez crossing, despite the destruction of the town in the early days of the war.

The occupation army announced today that two of its soldiers had been killed and four others wounded in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number killed during the ground operation to 50 and about 350 wounded, with dozens of vehicles destroyed.

OPINION: Rape, Daesh, Mein Kampf and other lies: How Israel lost all credibility