Rocket fire from Gaza injures 2 Israelis in Tel Aviv

November 14, 2023 at 7:02 pm

A view from a damaged street after the firing with rockets by Palestinians in response to Israeli airstrikes during an operation in Ramla, Israel on October 07, 2023 [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]

Two Israelis were injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv in central Israel on Tuesday after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli public broadcaster said a 20-year-old man was seriously injured and a woman moderately wounded when rockets struck Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan area.

Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip had injured two Israelis in the southern city of Ashkelon early Tuesday.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and over 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures

