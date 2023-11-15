MEMO correspondent reports imminent danger to NICU babies and pregnant women Mohammed Asad, Memo correspondent in Gaza, reported that the fate of around 40 babies who were at Al-Shifaa Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), remains unknown. The unit that was targeted earlier during the siege and the babies have been moved to other departments, where their fate remains unknown during the current Israeli raid on the hospital. He further reported that the pregnant women, who are trapped in central Gaza, are facing the risk of unsupervised home delivery, putting their lives in danger.