Yemen's Houthis: We launched a batch of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets

The armed forces of Yemen’s Houthi group announced yesterday that they had fired a batch of ballistic missiles at “various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories, including sensitive targets in the Umm Al-Rashrash area – Eilat.”

A statement issued by the forces confirmed that “all practical measures are being taken to implement the directives issued regarding the appropriate dealing with any Israeli ship in the Red Sea.”

“We will not hesitate to target any Israeli ship in the Red Sea or any place we can reach, starting from the moment this statement is announced,” they added.

The statement explained that “the launching of ballistic missiles came only 24 hours after another military operation we carried out using drones on the same Zionist targets.”

