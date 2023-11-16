Activists in the UK blockade factories in protest against Israeli weapons production

A group of activists in Liverpool occupied the offices, early Thursday, of Fisher German, property managers of an Israeli weapons factory in Shenstone in the UK, Anadolu Agency reports.

Activists from Palestine Action entered Fisher German’s offices and demanded an immediate end to the company’s association with the Israeli weapons manufacturer.

The factory in question has been a focal point of controversy due to its alleged involvement in supplying arms to regions experiencing conflict.

Another occupation took place in Southampton, with activists targeting the roof of Leonardo’s arms factory in Southampton.

“We are halting the production of weaponry used to target and massacre the Palestinian people. They shut it down for Palestine,” the group wrote on X, while sharing footage of the protest.

Palestine Action emphasises that the campaign of direct action will persist until Israeli arms manufacturers are shut down, ending British complicity in genocide

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including 7,900 women and children, and more than 29,800 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

