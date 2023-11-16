Al-Shifa: video of military incursion ‘proves army lies’ about hospital

The video footage of the Israeli occupation army’s incursion at Al-Shifa Hospital “proves its lies” about the medical complex in Gaza City. The claim has been made by Palestinian writer and political analyst Ibrahim Al-Madhoun.

“The raid on Al-Shifa Hospital proved that Israel is a fragile entity, weak in terms of intelligence, military and media,” Al-Madhoun told Quds Press.

“This is not the same Israel that would plan everything and execute it professionally, and only carried out focused operations. This is an army that is arbitrary in its thinking, behaviour and media, as if it were from the Third World. The army spokesman’s press conference is the laughing stock of the media now.”

Occupation army spokesman Daniel Hagari had claimed that, “We found weapons, intelligence materials and military technology and equipment in the hospital.”

“It seems that Israel relied on false intelligence, or was misled in some way, or perhaps it ran with the PA rumours and past claims about the presence of Hamas leaders and [Hamas spokesman] Abu Obaida in Al-Shifa,” added Al-Madhoun. He described Hagari as “looking like a bad comedian after showing what was found in Al-Shifa Hospital after all this destruction, devastation and brutality.”

Targeting and storming Al-Shifa Hospital will remain as a disgrace on Israel, he said. “Indeed, targeting hospitals is further evidence that our enemy has lost its ability to estimate and control what it should do, and has started to behave like a brutal gangster that does not take into account any international legal or moral standards.”

For 41 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched a devastating bombardment against the Palestinians in Gaza. At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, as well as 29,800 wounded, 70 per cent of whom are children and women according to official Palestinian sources on Wednesday evening.

