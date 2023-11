Labour's MP resigns over Starmer's stance on Gaza Labour's Shadow Minister Naz Shah has become the first member of Keir Starmer's team to effectively quit due to the Labour leader's opposition to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Sky News, Naz Shah stated, "I got it right for me. History judges us, and there are moments like this when we have to take a position, and that's what I did."