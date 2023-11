Palestinian journalist reports on non-stop personal loss in Gaza Ahmed Al-Naouk, a journalist and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, describes the devastating loss of his family, emphasizing the severe lack of medical resources. He explains how the dire situation in Gaza is still taking family members away from him, saying that neither the north nor the south of Gaza is safe. Al-Naouk applauds the protests in the west and calls for an immediate ceasefire.