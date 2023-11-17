US Senator Jon Ossoff calls for humanitarian aid and moral clarity in Gaza crisis

Ossoff highlighted the scarcity of essential resources like clean water, food, and medicine, leading to worsening health crises. He stressed that while force is necessary to counter Hamas, it does not absolve Israeli leaders from their duty to protect innocent lives. Ossoff urged Israel to act with restraint and wisdom, listen to its ally the United States, and show mercy towards the innocent civilians in Gaza.

