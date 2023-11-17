Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US Senator Jon Ossoff calls for humanitarian aid and moral clarity in Gaza crisis

US Senator, Jon Ossoff, passionately addressed the Senate regarding the dire situation in Gaza, emphasising the catastrophic conditions faced by civilians. He criticised the extensive use of US-armed Israeli forces in densely populated areas, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties, including children, and the destruction of homes.

November 17, 2023 at 6:40 pm

Ossoff highlighted the scarcity of essential resources like clean water, food, and medicine, leading to worsening health crises. He stressed that while force is necessary to counter Hamas, it does not absolve Israeli leaders from their duty to protect innocent lives. Ossoff urged Israel to act with restraint and wisdom, listen to its ally the United States, and show mercy towards the innocent civilians in Gaza.

READ: UNRWA Director warns of imminent humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid fuel and aid shortages

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending