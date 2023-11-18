Al Jazeera reporter details devastating air strike on UN-Run school in Jabalia Refugee Camp Al Jazeera’s on-ground reporter, Tareq Abu Azzoum, provides a harrowing account of the recent Israeli air strike on the Al-Fakhoura School, a UN-run shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip. The school, which had previously been a target, was sheltering hundreds of displaced individuals. The densely populated camp, already facing overcrowding, now confronts a worsening humanitarian crisis. With scarce resources such as fuel, water, and food, and houses packed closely together, the residents of Jabalia are dealing with the aftermath of this tragic strike. The latest reports indicate that over 60 Palestinians have been killed in the camp in the last 24 hours, with ongoing attacks in both northern and southern Gaza