Israel media: ‘Hamas has not been broken. Destroying it, rescuing hostages is impossible’

Experts and former Israeli security officials confirmed that it is impossible for Tel Aviv to combine its declared goal of destroying the Hamas Movement and rescuing the hostages.

According to Razi Barkai, from Israel’s Army Radio, associated with the Israeli army, executing the two missions of: “Destroying Hamas and rescuing the hostages at the same time is not possible.”

In turn, General of the Reserve Army Giora Eiland, former head of the Operations Department, believes: “Hamas as an organisation has not been broken, not only because its leadership still exists, but also because the goal on its part is very simple: to persevere and be steadfast.”

He added: “As long as it continues to persevere and hold on to part of the hostages, it assumes that Israel will at a certain stage be forced to stop due to international pressure or other reasons; therefore, this battle is still at its peak.”

As for the Arab affairs correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13, Zvi Yehezkeli, he asserted that Hamas is not in distress: “And you won’t find senior leaders under Al-Shifa Medical Hospital.”

For 42 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched a devastating attack on Gaza, leaving more than 11,500 martyrs, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, in addition to 29,800 injured, 70 per cent of whom are children and women, according to the latest official Palestinian census issued on Wednesday evening.

