ICRC states: ‘No free license to attack hospitals’ Cordula Droege, the Chief Legal Officer at the International Committee of the Red Cross, has restated the foundations of the Geneva Convention concerning the protection of Hospitals. She further explained that the loss of protection, in case proof was found of harmful acts to the enemy, is not a general license to attack. She states that at all times the life-saving role and location of the hospitals and their personnel should be respected and preserved during any attack.