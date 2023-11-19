Israel bombs Kamal Adwan Hospital's newborn ICU, at least 1 baby killed

Israel hit early Sunday, November 19, the newborn Intensive Care Unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital located in the besieged Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

At least one baby was killed in the attack and another one was injured.

Footage shows babies under treatment as well as destroyed hospital beds and medical equipment in the rooms.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

