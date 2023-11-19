Northern Cyprus evacuates first group of nationals from Gaza to Egypt

The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced that the first group of its citizens, awaiting evacuation due to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, has reached Egypt, reports Anadolu Agency.

The statement from the ministry on Saturday noted that, as a result of consultations with Turkiye on their evacuation, 50 people crossed from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

The statement said that more Turkish Cypriot citizens would be evacuated from the region in the coming days.

After evacuation, the citizens, were welcomed by officials from the Turkish Embassy in Cairo to be transported to their home country by plane.

The statement emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and prompt evacuation of all foreign nationals from Gaza, stating: “Our efforts will continue to conclude the evacuation of our citizens in Gaza safely and as soon as possible.”

The statement highlighted that TRNC nationals in conflict zones should follow the official websites and social media accounts of the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry, Turkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv, and its Consulate General in Jerusalem for updates.

