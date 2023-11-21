Activist finds solidarity, makes new friend while shopping in Pennsylvania Michelle Sahin, an American activist, shares an inspiring encounter that happened while she was shopping in central Pennsylvania. Wearing her Palestinian keffiyeh as a symbol of solidarity, her day took an unexpected turn when a woman complimented her scarf, leading to a conversation and an exchange of contact details. Michelle reflects on this experience, emphasising the power of openly representing one's beliefs. ‘I wear this deliberately to let people know where I stand,’ she explained, ‘And it just made me a new friend.’ ‘Palestine and what is happening there is waking people up,’ said Sahin, adding ‘The only way you find your tribe is when you wear it on your sleeve, on your chest, proudly.’