Death threats, attacks and vandalism ignored by the UK government In a statement published on the 19 of November 2023, the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom stated that it has been a subject of a Vandalism attack. The attack, of which a video was published, has been reported to be the fourth attack in the past week. Attacks, vandalism and death threats, were all reported to the police along with request of providing diplomatic protection. The mission has said in their statement that their requests have neither been met, nor answered.