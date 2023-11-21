Russia: Lavrov hosts ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to discuss war on Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks today in Moscow with his counterparts from Arab and Muslim-majority countries to discuss Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that “A meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov with delegations from foreign ministries of a number of Arab League and OIC countries is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Moscow.”

“They will arrive in the Russian capital city in line with the decision made at the Riyadh summit to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip,” she said.

Foreign ministers of the Ministerial Committee formed out of the Arab – Islamic Summit arrive at the Russian Foreign Ministry HQ to meet w/ FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.@mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/kKAQOV8FIl — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) November 21, 2023

The meeting of members of the Ministerial Committee formed out of the Arab-Islamic Summit consists of Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Palestine and Indonesia and Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

Al Arabiya reports that Russia which has previously maintained close ties with the occupation state, has assumed “a cautiously pro-Palestinian position since the outbreak of war around Gaza, rebuking Israel for civilian casualties, and restating its long-standing support for a Palestinian state.”

Negotiations between Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the OIC Secretary General on Gaza began in Moscow pic.twitter.com/2ngpSf5sg1 — Sprinter Monitor (@SpriterMonitor1) November 21, 2023

Yesterday the delegation along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan held similar meetings in Beijing with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi where they called for an urgent ceasefire.

“The international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading. China firmly stands with justice and fairness in this conflict,” Wang told the visiting ministers in opening remarks ahead of talks.

🇨🇳China's top diplomat Wang Yi holds talks with the Delegation of #Arab–#Islamic Foreign Ministers in Beijing.

My observation:

➡️Why the delegation chose China as the first leg of their tour for international mediation matters?

It shows deep trust in China and acknowledge China’s… pic.twitter.com/Q8Bgse4re1 — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 20, 2023

Saudi’s Prince Faisal said:

The message is clear: the war must stop immediately, we must move to a ceasefire immediately, and relief materials and aid must enter immediately.

As of this month, China assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. In addition to meetings in Beijing and Moscow, the joint Arab-OIC delegation is looking to meet with officials representing the other three permanent members of the UN Security Council. It is hoped that they can exert pressure on Western states to reject Israel’s justification of “self-defence” for its genocidal actions against Palestinians.

