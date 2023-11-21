Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Settlers destroy Palestinian property in south of Hebron

November 21, 2023 at 12:00 pm

A view of Um Faragah village in Hebron, West Bank, on November 14, 2023 [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images]

A view of Um Faragah village in Hebron, West Bank, on November 14, 2023 [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Israeli settlers in the south of the occupied West Bank yesterday destroyed a residential room and water tanks belonging to the Shaab Al-Batm Mixed Basic School, and solar panels in Masafer Yatta.

Local sources reported that illegal settlers destroyed a residential room and broke 70 olive seedlings belonging to citizens Mohammed and Ismail Al-Jabareen. They also destroyed two water tanks which belong to the Shaab Al-Batm area of Masafer Yatta.

Settlers also cut a water pipe belonging to the family of Issa Awad in the Tuba area in Masafer.

Previously, settlers had attacked the properties of Mohammed Jabareen, destroying an outhouse, a residential room, a water network, solar panels and damaging trees.

In this context, the occupation forces set up a military checkpoint between the towns of Samu and Yatta in the south of Hebron, checking the identities of Palestinians who travelled in the area and searching their vehicles.

READ: Israel settlers destroy drinking water network, trees in southern Hebron

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending