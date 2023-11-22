Al-Quds Brigades announces death of Israel hostage in Gaza

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, yesterday announced that an elderly Israeli woman being held as a prisoner of war in Gaza had died, Anadolu news agency reported.

“We announce the death of settler Hanna Katzir, whom we had previously expressed our willingness to release for humanitarian reasons. But the procrastination of the enemy [Israel] led to the loss of her life,” the group said on the Telegram messaging app.

“In light of this announcement, we renew our affirmation of renouncing our responsibility towards our enemy prisoners in light of the barbaric and frenzied bombing of every inch of the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Earlier this month, the Al-Quds Brigades released a video of Katzir, confirming its readiness to release her on humanitarian grounds.

