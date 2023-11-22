Becca Balint first Jewish member of congress to urge ceasefire in Gaza US Representative Becca Balint recently spoke about her call for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking a significant stance as the first Jewish congressmember to do so. Balint also shared her perspective on the bond she formed with Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian member of Congress. The two have been united by shared experiences and a mutual understanding of their peoples' suffering. Balint's comments also highlighted the disturbing levels of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism faced by members of Congress, particularly those critical of Israel's policies.