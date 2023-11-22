Egypt PM pledges ‘decisive response’ if Palestinians displaced to Sinai

Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed that Egypt will “decisively respond” in accordance with international law, to any scenario aimed at displacing Palestinians to Egypt.

“Egypt’s position is decisive regarding respecting the peace treaty [with Israel] … but we look forward to a commitment from the Israeli side as well, especially with regard to displacement from the Gaza Strip,” Madbouly said during a parliamentary session in response to 16 requests submitted by lawmakers regarding Egypt’s efforts to prevent the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians will be viewed as a “clear threat” to Egypt’s national security, adding that Egypt had sent messages to all officials at the international level in this regard, pointing out that the displacement aims at “liquidating the Palestinian cause”.

“A number of lawmakers have expected pressure in the coming period due to the Egyptian position, but the pressure has been present for some time, and there are attempts to undermine countries that refuse agendas being imposed on them,” he added.

Madbouly revealed that more than 11,000 tonnes of Egyptian aid, including food, medicine, tents and fuel, has been sent to Gaza, despite the economic crisis in Egypt.

