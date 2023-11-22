Heated discussion between Tate and Morgan discussing the 7th of October events A Heated discussion took place between Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan earlier today on Piers Morgan Uncensored. The episode that was on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict moved to debate whether the events of the 7th of October 2023 were an act of terrorism or an act of resistance. Tate, who claimed he understood both sides’ motives, laid out the conditions of the people in Gaza for over a decade, and asked the question of the legitimacy of acts of resistance. The debate used open-ended questions that eventually came back to Tate’s opening statement that said: One man’s terrorist, is another man’s freedom fighter.